RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav seeks CM Nitish Kumar resignation

Tejashwi Yadav in New Delhi. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) Tejashwi Yadav in New Delhi. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

INTENSIFYING HIS attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the case of alleged sexual abuse of girls at a shelter home in Muzaffarpur, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday asked questions regarding Nitish’s alleged links with key accused Brajesh Thakur and demanded his resignation on “moral grounds”.

The former deputy CM and at present the Leader of Opposition in Bihar Vidhan Sabha, Tejashwi asked why advertisements worth several crores were issued to Thakur’s newspaper although he was printing barely 400 copies a day. “Nitish Kumar-ji should tell what he was getting in return of giving (government) advertisements to Thakur’s newspaper,” Tejashwi maintained.

Tejashwi urged the Supreme Court to order questioning officials in the information department over several years. He said officers posted in Health department when Thakur’s NGOs received funds from the government should also be questioned.

Read | Muzaffarpur shelter abuse case: CBI questions Brajesh Thakur’s son, may conduct fresh digging

The RJD leader, who last week brought leaders of several opposition parties on one platform in Delhi and took out a candle light march at Jantar Mantar to highlight the Muzaffarpur case, asked Nitish why the name of the prime accused was not in the FIR, and why the police took more than two months to register the FIR. Tejashwi said that Nitish should tell when Thakur had joined JD(U), who facilitated his joining, and when he was expelled from the party.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App