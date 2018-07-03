RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav denies rift in family, alleges BJP hacked his Facebook page

Tej Pratap Yadav(right) with his brother Tejashwi. (Source: Tej Pratap Yadav/ Twitter) Tej Pratap Yadav(right) with his brother Tejashwi. (Source: Tej Pratap Yadav/ Twitter)

RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) leader Tej Pratap Yadav accused the BJP of “hacking” his Facebook page and trying to create a rift between him and his family in order to weaken the party.

Yadav, in a Facebook post on Monday night, said, “My account was hacked by the BJP and RSS IT Cell and they are saying ill about my family, trying to create a rift between us. Earlier, my father’s Facebook page was hacked by a BJP supporter and he was jailed for his actions. Bad things have been written initially about me and now my mother. Seeing our success, our opponents have stooped down to the lowest levels of politics.”

Calling the hackers janadesh ke daikaiton (Thieves of the mandate of the public), he said that his family is his life and his brother Tejashwi Yadav his strength.

His remarks came almost an hour after a post had appeared on his page suggesting that he was upset with some leaders of his party, including an MLC, and that his parents — RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and national vice-president Rabri Devi — were turning a deaf ear to his complaints.

The post also mentioned that Yadav had decided not to contest elections from his assembly constituency and was contemplating retirement from politics. The post was deleted within half an hour and, in a later post, he explained that his father account was similarly hacked earlier.

In an apparent reference to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Yadav alleged that the hacking of his Facebook page had taken place with the knowledge of his “uncle” and that he was siding with the BJP to create a rift in his family.

Kumar had walked out of the Grand Alliance comprising the RJD, the JD(U) and the Congress last year, and formed a new coalition government with the BJP.

On Tuesday morning, Yadav held a ‘no entry’ sign for Nitish Kumar in front of his mother’s residence. The sign read: ‘No Entry Nitish Uncle’.

