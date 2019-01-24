RJD leader Raghuvar Rai shot dead in Samastipur

RJD state general secretary Raghuvar Rai was killed by unidentified assailants at Kalyanpur in Bihar’s Samastipur on Thursday morning. The incident took place at around 7 am when Rai, 60, was out on a morning walk at Janardhanpur, under Kalyanpur police station.

Police said three or four assailants were involved; one of them shot Rai from close range. All of them fled before villagers could reach the spot. Rai was taken to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Samastipur Superintendent of Police Harpreet Kaur confirmed the incident and said the police was looking for the assailants. The motive of the murder is yet to be established.

RJD supporters and villagers staged a protest and blocked traffic between Darbhanga and Samastipur following the incident, demanding immediate arrest of the assailants.

Rai, who has served as Samastipur district councillor in the past, had not been very active in state politics and had been living mostly in Samastipur.

RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav took on the Nitish Kumar government for “law and order chaos” in the state. He said, “The state government must stop patronisation of criminals. The CM, who is also Home Minister, is not justifying his position as RJD as RLSP leaders are being killed. I wonder why the CM has been silent.”