RJD leader killed in Bihar

Bihar RJD general secretary Raghuvar Rai was killed by unidentified assailants at Kalyanpur in Bihar’s Samastipur on Thursday morning. The incident took place around 7 am at Rai’s house when he was getting ready to go for a morning walk.

Police said that about three-four people came and one of them shot at Rai (60) from close range and all of them fled the spot before local residents could intervene. Rai was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Confirming the incident, Samastipur Superintendent of Police Harpreet Kaur said police have started the search for the killers. The motive for the murder has not yet been ascertained.

After the incident, RJD supporters and local residents staged a protest and blocked traffic between Darbhanga and Samastipur. Rai has held the post of district councillor, Samastipur, in the past. He was not currently very active in state politics and had been living mostly in Samastipur.

Taking on the government over law and order, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav tweeted, “The state government must stop patronisation of criminals. The CM, who is also home minister, is not justifying his position as RJD amd RLSP leaders are being killed. I wonder why the CM has been silent”.