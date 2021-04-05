RJD leader gunned down, Tejashwi targets Nitish

RJD leader Nirmal Bubna was killed by motorcycle-bound assailants at Bihar’s Katihar on Saturday night.

The incident took place at the Salmari outpost area when Bubna was returning home. The assailants, who were in hiding, indiscriminately fired at the RJD leader from close range, killing him on the spot.

IGP (Purnia Range) Sudhir Prasad Choudhary said, “Two persons have been detained. We have been conducting raids to arrest assailants. We have suspended Salmari outpost in-charge for negligence of duty.”

Bubna, who had earlier been in the liquor business, had switched over to the clothes business after prohibition was imposed in Bihar. He had earlier been arrested in connection with the murder of the son of a zila parishad member.

Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav attacked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, claiming that the law-and-order situation was deteriorating under his government. “Criminals have no fear of police. Bubna was fired upon with 27 bullets. The government’s tall claims on law-and-order have fallen flat.”

Tejashwi claimed that in 10 days, five members of a family were killed, several people died allegedly due to consuming illicit liquor in Mawada and Begusarai, while a Bhagalpur man died in police custody.