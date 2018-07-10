Abducted RJD leader’s beheaded body found in Bihar’s Nalanda

RJD leader Kailash Paswan found dead in Nalanda. (Representational Image) RJD leader Kailash Paswan found dead in Nalanda. (Representational Image)

Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) Nawada district general secretary Kailash Paswan (48) has been found murdered with his body beheaded at Khudaganj, Nalanda. Paswan was abducted on July 6 and his body was found a day after. He was identified later on the basis of his clothes and some personal belongings on his body.

A small-time RJD leader has been named in the case, however, no arrests have been made. Nalanda police said Kailash Paswan’s body was found under a bridge over the Paimar river in Khudaganj area. Paswan’s relatives told the police that an RJD leader of Buchchi village in Nardiganj, Nawada, Chhotu Gupta, had taken Paswan in his vehicle to attend a panchayat meeting, from where he had been allegedly kidnapped. The RJD leader’s son Sanjay Kumar lodged a case of kidnapping at Town police station at Nawada on July 8.

Since Pawan’s beheaded body had not been identified, a murder case was not filed then.

Town police station in-charge Anjani Kumar said: “As the body was found in Nalanda, the murder case would be lodged there and the investigation can be transferred to us later. The RJD leader’s son has named Chhotu Gupta in kidnapping case”.

Paswan’s family have also suspected the involvement of two women, one working with an NGO and another, who claimed to be Paswan’s second wife, but they have not named in the complaint.

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tewary told The Indian Express: “This is the third case of the murder of an RJD leader in the last six months. The police need to conduct a detailed investigation beyond the enmity theory. Political leaders working in the field are being increasingly targeted of late.”