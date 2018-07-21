Monsoon Session: Rivals use debate for Bihar turf war

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. (Express Photo by Alok Jain/File) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. (Express Photo by Alok Jain/File)

A year after the Janata Dal (United) withdrew support from the Grand Alliance in Bihar and joined the NDA to form the government in the state with BJP, leaders of JD(U) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) used Friday’s no-confidence motion discussion as a platform to target each other on political developments in the state over the last one year.

While the RJD blamed the BJP-led NDA of encroaching upon the mandate in Bihar, JD(U) targeted the RJD and the Congress on the issue of corruption.

Follow No Confidence motion in Parliament Highlights

Speaking in support of the no-confidence motion, RJD MP from Banka Jay Prakash Yadav accused the Narendra Modi government of “cheating” with the Constitution, reservation, snatching rights of people from SC, ST and OBC communities and cheating with the dreams of B R Ambedkar.

Referring to Yadav’s speech, Kaushlendra Kumar, JD(U) MP from Nalanda who spoke against the motion, said, “You all (opposition parties) have moved the no-confidence motion because the Prime Minister is acting against corruption. The entire nation is standing as one against corruption.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App