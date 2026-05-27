RJD firebrand becomes BJP’s newest face: Ritu Jaiswal’s journey from panchayat mukhiya to national limelight

Former RJD women’s wing head Ritu Jaiswal, who was one of the party’s prominent leaders known for her work as mukhiya of Singhvahini panchayat in Sitamarhi, joined the BJP on Tuesday in the presence of BJP state president Sanjay Saraogi.

Jaiswal (47) shot into the limelight during the period in which she served as Singhvahini panchayat mukhiya between 2016 and 2022, winning multiple national-level awards for her initiatives and reforms. In 2024, she unsuccessfully contested Lok Sabha elections on an RJD ticket against JD(U)’s Lovely Anand. Jaiswal had courted controversy during the election campaign for allegedly making anti-upper caste remarks.

In the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, Jaiswal was denied an RJD ticket and contested as an Independent, but lost to the BJP candidate. Her rebellion ensured that RJD could only finish third. This was her second attempt at getting elected to the Assembly, having unsuccessfully contested in 2020 from the Parihar seat.