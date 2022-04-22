RJD Chief Lalu Yadav granted bail by Jharkhand HC in a case related to Fodder scam

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday granted bail to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav in the Rs 139.35-crore Doranda Treasury case related to the fodder scam, in which a CBI special court had sentenced him to five years in prison. The court took the veteran leader’s health condition into consideration, according to his lawyer.

“He will be released soon. He will have to deposit Rs 1 lakh surety amount and Rs 10 lakh as fine,” his lawyer said. The 73-year-old leader was convicted by a CBI court in Ranchi in the fifth fodder scam case pertaining to the illegal withdrawal of Rs 139.5 crore from the Doranda treasury.