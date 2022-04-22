scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 22, 2022
Must Read

RJD Chief Lalu Yadav granted bail by Jharkhand HC in a case related to Fodder scam

The veteran leader was granted bail on the uniform yardstick of half custody and his health issues were also taken into consideration, his lawyer said.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 22, 2022 12:58:06 pm
Lalu Yadav, fodder scam, Lalu yadav sentenced to 5 years in jail, Fifth fodder scam case, CBI court, Lalu yadav news, Indian expressRashtriya Janta Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI/File)

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday granted bail to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav in the Rs 139.35-crore Doranda Treasury case related to the fodder scam, in which a CBI special court had sentenced him to five years in prison. The court took the veteran leader’s health condition into consideration, according to his lawyer.

“He will be released soon. He will have to deposit Rs 1 lakh surety amount and Rs 10 lakh as fine,” his lawyer said. The 73-year-old leader was convicted by a CBI court in Ranchi in the fifth fodder scam case pertaining to the illegal withdrawal of Rs 139.5 crore from the Doranda treasury.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 22: Latest News

Advertisement