Wednesday, July 06, 2022
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav to be airlifted to New Delhi’s AIIMS

Earlier this week, the former Bihar CM, who has been staying at the residence of his wife Rabri Devi, tripped while climbing the stairs.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 6, 2022 12:03:43 pm
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad. (Source: FB/tejashwiyadav)

Days after former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was hospitalised with severe injuries, the RJD Supremo on Wednesday is set to be airlifted to New Delhi where he will be admitted to AIIMS.

Earlier this week, the former Bihar CM, who has been staying at the residence of his wife Rabri Devi, tripped while climbing the stairs. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was found to have fractured his shoulder and injured his back.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called up Lalu Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav to enquire about the RJD Chief’s health. “The PM spoke to Tejashwi Yadav (Lalu Yadav’s son and the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly) on Tuesday and enquired about the health of the RJD supremo. The PM wished speedy recovery to the RJD chief,” party spokesperson Chitaranjan Gagan told news agency PTI.

According to the party, the condition of the 74-year-old RJD chief is stated to be stable. Lalu Yadav is undergoing treatment and is being monitored by multiple doctors, a senior RJD leader told PTI.

