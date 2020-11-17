RJD blames Congress for defeat; boycotts Nitish swearing-in event

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after the ceremony Monday. RJD leader Jagdanand Singh said Nitish is being “played by the BJP and the RSS”. (PTI)

With RJD state unit chief Jagdanand Singh calling the election result a “dacoity” of the mandate, all constituents of the party-led Mahagathbandhan boycotted Nitish Kumar’s swearing-in as Bihar chief minister on Monday.

Meanwhile, even as RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has refrained from attacking ally Congress, the party’s national vice -president and former MP Shivanand Tiwari blamed the Sonia Gandhi-led party for the Mahagathbandhan’s defeat in the elections.

The RJD on Monday also hinted that 21 alliance candidates who lost by narrow margins could move the court soon, as they were not satisfied with the Election Commission of India’s explanation on the process of counting of postal ballots.

While not reacting to Tiwari’s remarks, RJD state president Singh said, “The Assembly election result is dacoity of the mandate. Nitish Kumar is being played by the BJP and the RSS.”

Taking a swipe at Nitish for being “nominated” as chief minister, Tejashwi tweeted: “…Hope you focus less on your aspirations of clinging to chair and more on aspirations of people of Bihar and give priority to the NDA agenda of 19 lakh jobs creation, education, irrigation and other constructive issues.”

Earlier in day, Tiwari told reporters: “The Congress was interested only in contesting on more seats and not trying to win most of them. The Congress contested on 70 seats, but the party did not hold (even) 70 public meetings. Its top leader Rahul Gandhi held just three meetings in Bihar and spent holidays in Shimla.” Tiwari also wondered why Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did not campaign in Bihar.

Senior Congress leader and former MP Tariq Anwar, who had earlier blamed his own party for pulling down the Mahagathbandhan with its poor electoral show, however, defended Rahul and played down Tiwari’s remarks. “It could be just an independent view of Shivanand Tiwari, as he is not an RJD spokesperson,” he told reporters in Patna. “The Congress is a national party and has to look after party affairs of the entire country, unlike a regional party.”

