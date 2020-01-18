RJD adamant on Tejashwi as CM face, partners want talks

Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav

Even as BJP national president Amit Shah has made it clear that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar would lead the NDA alliance in the 2020 Assembly elections, the Opposition Grand Alliance is not yet clear on its CM candidate with the RJD backing Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav while other partners calling for further discussion.

The other constituents of the alliance — Congress, RLSP, HAM(S) and VIP — all have differing stances on the issue. The RJD, however, has made it clear that the constituents would have to accept Tejashwi as the CM face.

Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) president Madan Mohan Jha said: “We will be discussing the leadership issue in May. There has to be a meeting. We are working it out.”

RLSP national general secretary Rahul Kumar said: “We will sit together and take a call on the leadership issue. The NDA had decided its leader in alliance with the Shiv Sena (In Maharashtra). Everyone knows what happened after the polls…”

HAM (S) spokesperson Danish Rizwan said, “We have nothing against Tejashwi’s candidature… We have spoken to RJD, which assured us of a meeting …”

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwary said, “We are the largest party in the alliance. Tejashwiji is also leader of the Opposition… The alliance leaders may have their meeting but there would be no compromise…”

