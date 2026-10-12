Riyadh airport attack: One Indian killed, 10 others injured; Government says ‘unacceptable’

Smoke and flames rise from King Khalid Airport, after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said they attacked the airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters/ Representational image)

An Indian national was killed and 10 others were injured in the missile attack on Riyadh’s international airport on Saturday, the Indian Embassy said. Condemning the attack, India on Sunday said it was “completely unacceptable”.

While the government is yet to identify the victim, The Indian Express has learnt that he was a resident of Hyderabad, and was part of a 13-member group that had gone for Umrah. A part of the airport’s roof fell on him during the attack, said a relative. His family members are reported to be among those injured.

A day after the attack in which 12 others were killed and over 300 injured, Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis claimed responsibility, and also warned airlines, travellers and airport workers to stay away from airports in Saudi Arabia.