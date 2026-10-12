Riyadh airport attack: One Indian killed, 10 others injured; Government says ‘unacceptable’

While the government is yet to identify the victim, The Indian Express has learnt that he was a resident of Hyderabad, and was part of a 13-member group that had gone for Umrah.

Written by: Shubhajit Roy, Nikhila Henry
4 min readHyderabad, New DelhiOct 12, 2026 04:15 AM IST
Riyadh airport attack: One Indian killed, 10 others injured; Govt says ‘unacceptable’Smoke and flames rise from King Khalid Airport, after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said they attacked the airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters/ Representational image)
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An Indian national was killed and 10 others were injured in the missile attack on Riyadh’s international airport on Saturday, the Indian Embassy said. Condemning the attack, India on Sunday said it was “completely unacceptable”.

While the government is yet to identify the victim, The Indian Express has learnt that he was a resident of Hyderabad, and was part of a 13-member group that had gone for Umrah. A part of the airport’s roof fell on him during the attack, said a relative. His family members are reported to be among those injured.

A day after the attack in which 12 others were killed and over 300 injured, Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis claimed responsibility, and also warned airlines, travellers and airport workers to stay away from airports in Saudi Arabia.

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Read | ‘Completely unacceptable’: India condemns attack on Riyadh airport, expresses solidarity with Saudi Arabia

Hours later, the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said an “unidentified projectile” had targeted Riyadh’s international airport on Sunday too. It said Saudi air defences had intercepted a cruise missile in the vicinity of the airport.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said Washington ⁠was considering joining Saudi strikes on the Houthis in the conflict, a spillover from the war on Iran that the US and Israel launched in February.

Among the others killed in Saturday’s attack were four Saudi citizens, two Bangladeshi nationals, a Palestinian, a US citizen, an Egyptian, a Jordanian, a Syrian and a Sudanese, the Saudi civil aviation authority said.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said: “It is learnt that one Indian national injured in the Riyadh attack has unfortunately lost his life today. We convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. We are in touch with the family and will provide all support for ensuring the early repatriation of mortal remains.”

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In an earlier post, it said it “has been following up on the dastardly attack”. “It is learnt that 11 Indians are among those injured in the attack. Embassy has been in touch with local authorities to enquire about their well-being. Our officials have also reached out to the hospital authorities. We will provide further updates as they become available,” it said.

Quoting the Indian Embassy’s post, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on X: “Our Embassy is doing everything necessary in this difficult situation.”

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement condemning the attack. “We strongly condemn the repeated attacks on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport over the past few days, including the dastardly attack on October 10, which have led to loss of lives, injuries and damage to property. We express our condolences to the families of the deceased and wish speedy recovery to the injured persons,” it said.

“The repeated attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are completely unacceptable and must cease immediately,” it said. “We stand in solidarity with the people and the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in defence of their sovereignty, and hope that peace and normalcy returns to the region at the earliest,” it added.

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This is the second time in the last few days that India has condemned the attacks on Saudi airports. On October 8, with two airports in Saudi Arabia targeted in the previous two days, India had issued a strong condemnation along with an advisory to its nationals there to remain alert and vigilant. With agency inputs

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Shubhajit Roy
Shubhajit Roy
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Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 27 years now. Roy joined The Indian Express in October 2003 and has been reporting and writing explainers and analysis on foreign affairs for about 19 years now. Based in Delhi, he has also led the National government and political bureau at The Indian Express in Delhi — a team of reporters who cover the national government and politics for the newspaper. He has got the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award for Excellence in Journalism ‘2016. He got this award for his coverage of the Holey Bakery attack in Dhaka and its aftermath. He won the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award, 2023, for the second time for his reporting of the Oct 7 attacks on Israel and the war in Gaza. He also got the IIMCAA Award for the Journalist of the Year, 2022, (Jury’s special mention) for his coverage of the fall of Kabul in August 2021 — he was one of the few Indian journalists in Kabul and the only mainstream newspaper to have covered the Taliban’s capture of power in mid-August, 2021. ... Read More

Nikhila Henry
Nikhila Henry

Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanning 17 years, she has established herself as an authoritative voice on South Indian affairs, specialising in the complex intersections of politics, education, and social justice. Experience & Career: Nikhila commenced her journalism career in 2007 as an education correspondent for The Times of India in Hyderabad,where she gained recognition for her coverage of student politics. Her professional trajectory includes a four-year tenure at The Hindu, where she focused on minority affairs and social welfare. In 2019, she took on a leadership role as the South Bureau Chief for The Quint, where she directed regional coverage across all five South Indian states. Her expansive career also includes a tenure at the BBC in New Delhi and contributions to prestigious international outlets such as The Sunday Times (London) and HuffPost India. Expertise & Focus Areas Nikhila’s reportage is marked by a deep-seated understanding of grassroots movements and institutional policy. Her core focus areas include: Regional Politics: Comprehensive analysis of the socio-political dynamics across South India. Education & Student Movements: Chronicling the evolution of Indian academics and the rise of youth activism. Minority Affairs: Rigorous reporting on the welfare, rights, and challenges facing marginalized communities. National Beat: Elevating regional stories to national prominence through investigative and on-ground reporting. Authoritativeness & Trust A respected figure in Indian media, Nikhila is not only a seasoned reporter but also an accomplished author and editor. She authored the critically acclaimed book The Ferment: Youth Unrest in India and edited Caste is Not a Rumour, a collection of writings by Rohith Vemula. Her dual background in daily news reporting and long-form authorship allows her to provide readers with a nuanced, historically-informed perspective on contemporary Indian society. Find all stories by Nikhila Henry here. ... Read More

 

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