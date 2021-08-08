Rivulet turns red: Underground hidden pipeline made the rivulet red, discovers Haryana pollution control board

During the visit, insent surface water samples were collected from the spot of said rivulet

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board has found one paper mill discharging red effluent “through underground hidden pipeline into a seasonal rivulet”. The matter came to light after the rivulet’s colour changed into red.

On August 5, a message was flashed by the Mohali district administration to the environmental engineer, Punjab Pollution Control Board, regarding suspected discharge from industrial unit (s) into a seasonal rivulet (nallah) traversing through Dhakoli, Zirakpur, due to which the colour of the said rivulet had changed into red.

Acting on the message, the site was immediately visited by the AEE incharge of the area on August 5 to verify the contents of the complaint. During the visit, insent surface water samples were collected from the spot of said rivulet, i.e. locally called as ‘Singh Nallah’ and sent to PPCB’s Head Office Water Laboratory for analysis. Thereafter, the matter was brought to the knowledge of officials of HSPCB as the said rivulet originates from Panchkula adjoining the Industrial Area, Ph-I.

Thereafter, a thorough survey of the said rivulet was carried out jointly by a team headed by Virender Punia, Regional Officer, Panchkula, Sidharth Bhargava, AEE, Rantej Sharma, AEE of PPCB office on Thursday.

“It was observed during the survey that one paper mill namely M/s Paramount Paper Mills located at Industrial Area, Ph-I, Panchkula was responsible for the discharge of the red colour effluent into the ‘Singh Nallah’ on August 5 through underground hidden pipeline laid and connected to stormwater drain. This hidden pipeline was found after deep digging by the JCB machine in green belt near factory wall. Sample of untreated effluent collected & sent to HSPCB laboratory for analysis,” it was stated.

Sweets shops found discharging untreated effluent into sewer

A team of Haryana State Pollution Control Board issued show-cause notices to prominent sweets shops after they were found discharging untreated effluents into the sewer (bypassing ETP). Further, Chandigarh Sweets in Phase I of Panchkula was also visited by the officials, sample of effluent was collected and sent to HSPCB lab for analysis. Panchkula’s Anupam Eating was also visited and certain non-compliance was found. Show-cause notice was issued to the two firms by the Regional Officer, Haryana State Pollution Control Board, Regional Office, Panchkula, it was stated.