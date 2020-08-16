Rivers in Konkan flow close to danger levels, villages on alert

NDRF personnel and local trekkers search for people washed away after the Tiware dam in Chiplun breached following heavy rain in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, last year. (Express photo: Arul Horizon)

With several reservoirs located in Konkan overflowing, rivers in the region have also swollen to danger levels following incessant rain since the last week.

Water level of rivers in nine towns and villages, including Khed (in Ratnagiri), Panvel, Karjat, Mahad and Chiplun, on Sunday surpassed the danger mark. On Sunday, the state Water Resources department issued a warning for villagers living close to Kundalika, Surya, Savitiri, Amba and Patalgangan rivers.

Similarly, water level of rivers in Sangli and Satara districts was also rising steadily. Koyna, one of the largest dams in Maharashtra, was 80 per cent full as on Sunday.

Ten out of 11 reservoirs in Krishna basin presently stock over 70 per cent of their capacities. Water was released from Radhanagari dam over the weekend, said officials. However in Bhima river basin, water stocks in a majority of reservoirs were still to reach the halfway mark.

For dams supplying water to Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, the collective storage was rising with water being released from Khadakwasla for the past four days.

Dam storage in Pune

Reservoir Water stock (per cent) Khadakwasla 77 (after water release) Panshet 85 Varasgaon 72 Pavana 62

Source: Irrigation department, Pune

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd