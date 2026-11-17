The conduct of the 2027 Mahamagham in Keralam, which acquired the stature of the South’s Kumbh Mela last year, is heading towards a face-off between two factions of Hindu sannyasins and their associated organisations.

Swami Anandavan Bharati, a senior monk of the Varanasi-based Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhada, has announced a 51-day Mahamagham on the banks of the Bharathapuzha at Thirunavaya in Malappuram from January 15. Meanwhile, a section of monks associated with the Kerala Margadarshak Mandal has announced a separate 28-day Mahamagham, with Amritanandamayi as patron and Metro Man E Sreedharan as chairperson of the organising committee.

Mahamagham, a centuries-old religious congregation held once in 12 years on the banks of the Bharathapuzha near the Nava Mukunda temple, received a major impetus last year after Anandavanam Bharati took the initiative to organise it along the lines of the Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj.

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Revived in 2016 after decades of dormancy, the congregation had, until then, remained a relatively low-key local affair, attracting only a few thousand devotees. The 2026 Magham marked a watershed in Keralam’s Hindu religious mobilisation, drawing lakhs of devotees from the state and elsewhere, with the daily footfall running into tens of thousands.

The Nila — another name for the river Bharathapuzha — Aarti, modelled on the famous Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat, conducted by saffron-clad sadhus and priests from the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, was a major attraction of the 18-day event in 2026. The success of the South Kumbh Mela brought Anandavanam into prominence in Keralam’s Hindu community, which reportedly irked a section of the sannyasins.

Both sides have formed organising committees for the upcoming 2027 event and have approached the state revenue department seeking the mandatory sanctions.

Swami Chidanandapuri, who is the chairperson of the Keralam Margadarshak Mandal, told the media at Thirunavaya that the mandal will remain a prime driving force behind the Mahamagham.

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“The event will be conducted by the people on both sides of the river. It will have the support of all sanyasis in Keralam and prominent acharyas. Juna Akhada does not represent all sections, and Anandavanam Bharati has no right to conduct mahamagham under the banner of Juna Akhada. Bharati wants to conduct it under Juna Akhada. He is not ready to change that approach despite discussions several times,” he said.

When contacted, Anandavanam Bharati said Juna Akhada will conduct the Mahamagham as per the schedule. “Chidanandapuri swami is not the person to say whether Juna Akhada has the right to conduct mahamagham. Last year also there were two committees. The river bank is very vast. There is enough space for both committees to conduct the mahamagham. The Margadarshak Mandal does not enjoy the support of all sanyasis. Only a section of the monks are with them. The Juna Akhada will go ahead with the mahamagham with all programmes held in 2026,” he said.

Sources at the district revenue department said both committees have approached the Malappuram district administration seeking permission for the gathering. “The district administration has told both sides to agree to a single event for seven days. However, both sides are going ahead with separate events, and the administration is waiting to hear from them before taking a final decision. Last year as well, there were issues with granting government sanction, but mahamagham was held as per the schedule,” said the officer.

The Mahamagham of 2026 had attracted devotees mainly because it was modelled after the Kumbh Mela of Prayagraj. Thousands of people who could not attend the mela in Prayagraj seized the event in Thirunavaya to watch the spectacle on the riverbank ghats. Hindu sanyasis from North India had also participated in the 18-day event, which gained attention with each passing day.

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Anandavanam, who had been a leader of the SFI (the student wing of the CPI(M) in Keralam), was given the post of Mahamandaleshwar in 2025 to expand the activities of the Akhada in South India, and the Kerala Kumbh Mela is part of that mission. The Juna Akhada, with which he is associated, is one of the oldest Shaivite monastic orders.