43 hours of protest, no FIR: Congress to take police refusal to court in Rajasthan

Nearly 43 hours after its members sat on a protest seeking an FIR into alleged brutalities by Delhi Police, the Congress called off its protest at the Jaipur Police Commissionerate on Wednesday afternoon and announced that they will now approach the court.
Calling off the protest around 1 pm on Wednesday, Dotasra said that a police team, including Jaipur Police Commissioner Sachin Mittal, informed them today that they will not lodge an FIR. “We asked them to lodge an FIR or give it to us in writing that BNSS 173 is not applicable in the present case. So, they gave it to us in writing. Now, we will not only get an FIR lodged by Barala but also take them to the court for misinterpreting the law.”
Barala, a student leader with the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), was allegedly assaulted during her detention at a protest against “vote chori” in New Delhi on October 13. The protesters were demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Subsequently, party leader Rahul Gandhi had asked Dotasra to get an FIR lodged in Rajasthan.
Around 6 pm on Monday evening, top Congress leaders in Rajasthan, led by state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra, sat on a protest inside the Commissionerate demanding a Zero FIR against Delhi Police personnel accused of assaulting student leader Ritu Barala. (Express photo by Rohit Jain Paras)
After the protest was called off Wednesday, Barala said, “There is a difference between receiving a complaint and registering an FIR. I had come here as a victim to seek an FIR. They are under immense pressure from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah…”
“They misled us for three days. They could have given this to us in writing three days ago. What was the government doing? What was your police doing? They have a different law for us.” she said.
Commissioner Mittal reiterated that “the complainant had given an application to Connaught Place police station and it is being pursued legally. So, we had no lawful grounds to lodge a Zero FIR.”
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Who is Ritu Barala
Born to Mahendra Singh Barala, a farmer, and Anita Devi, the 27-year-old Barala has no family members in politics. After completing Class 12 from her hometown in Jhunjhunu, she moved to the state capital for higher studies.
In Jaipur, she enrolled herself in a BA course at the prestigious Maharani College, where she went on to win the college president’s post in 2018 student union polls. She then pursued her MA from Rajasthan University, and was declared as NSUI’s official presidential candidate for 2022 student union polls from the university.
Police personnel attempt to stop Rajasthan Congress workers who were staging a protest over the Ritu Barala assault case, in Jaipur on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras)
As per party leaders, she was chosen due to the work done during Covid pandemic, her clean image, and her humble background. However, she stood third behind independent candidate Nirmal Choudhary and NSUI rebel Niharika Jorwal.
Her brother Rahul, 23, said that she was appointed as NSUI national secretary in 2023 and also made NSUI in-charge of Madhya Pradesh the same year and later, western Uttar Pradesh.
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Apart from politics, Barala says she is interested in Taekwondo and has participated in international tournaments, including in Dubai, and has also been an NCC cadet.