43 hours of protest, no FIR: Congress to take police refusal to court in Rajasthan

Nearly 43 hours after its members sat on a protest seeking an FIR into alleged brutalities by Delhi Police, the Congress called off its protest at the Jaipur Police Commissionerate on Wednesday afternoon and announced that they will now approach the court.

Around 6 pm on Monday evening, top Congress leaders in Rajasthan, led by state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra, sat on a protest inside the Commissionerate demanding a Zero FIR against Delhi Police personnel accused of assaulting student leader Ritu Barala.

Calling off the protest around 1 pm on Wednesday, Dotasra said that a police team, including Jaipur Police Commissioner Sachin Mittal, informed them today that they will not lodge an FIR. “We asked them to lodge an FIR or give it to us in writing that BNSS 173 is not applicable in the present case. So, they gave it to us in writing. Now, we will not only get an FIR lodged by Barala but also take them to the court for misinterpreting the law.”