RITES secures LoA for maintenance of Indian Railways’ 1st high-speed test track

The project falls under the administrative jurisdiction of North Western Railway (NWR). (Image generated using AI)

Indian Railways’ first high-speed test track: RITES has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Lucknow-based Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) for maintaining Indian Railways‘ first high-speed test track in Rajasthan. Developed at a cost of Rs 967 crore, the facility is located between Gudha and Thathana Mithri in the Nawa region of the Jodhpur Division, about 70 km from Jaipur. The project falls under the administrative jurisdiction of North Western Railway (NWR).

“RITES has received Letter of Acceptance from Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), Lucknow for Comprehensive maintenance contract of dedicated test track between Gudha and Thathana Mithri stations of Jodhpur division of NWR,” it said in a statement.