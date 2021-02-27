Rising prices: Fuel sale dips in Mohali district

The District Petrol Owners Pump Association (DPPA) claims that if the prices continue to go up, the petrol pump owners will be forced to shut their filling stations.

With a rise in fuel prices, the sale of petrol and diesel has gone down substantially in Mohali district. The District Petrol Owners Pump Association (DPPA) claims that if the prices continue to go up, the petrol pump owners will be forced to shut their filling stations.

The office-bearers of the association will soon meet Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal to raise their concerns.

The president of the association, Ishwinder Mongia, told The Indian Express that the fuel is costlier in Mohali than Chandigarh and Panchkula, and the people prefer to go outside the district to buy fuel.

“Earlier, the diesel was cheaper so the people from Chandigarh and Panchkula would prefer Mohali to get diesel but now the diesel is the costliest here — in the entire Tricity,” Mongia added.

When asked about the dip in sales of fuel, Mongia said that many transporters coming from other states used to buy diesel from Mohali.

While explaining, he said that the transporters who were coming from Himachal Pradesh would buy diesel from Mohali.

“The diesel is cheaper by Rs 4 in HP than Punjab, by Rs 2.82 in Chandigarh and by Rs 2.42 in Panchkula. The petrol was already costlier,” Mongia said. “In this situation how the petrol pump owners would survive?”

Mongia said that they would meet the Punjab CM and the Finance Minister. Mongia added that people from Derabassi and adjoining areas were going to Panchkula, from Mohali to Chandigarh to buy fuel.

According to Mongia, the fuel stations located on Kharar-Banur road are the worst affected as most of the transporters coming from HP or going to HP would buy fuel from these stations but now the trend has changed in the last one month.

A 76-year-old petrol pump owner had comitted suicide in July last year citing nexus between the officials of Chandigarh Administration and petroleum companies and cross- border oil smuggling. He had highligted the issues concerning the petrol pump owners in his nine-page suicide note.