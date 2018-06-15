Shujaat Bukhari killed LIVE UPDATES: US Ambassador to India condemns murder

Veteran journalist and editor of Rising Kashmir Shujaat Bukhari and his two personal security officers (PSOs) were gunned down by unidentified gunmen at Press colony in Srinagar on Thursday evening. Bukhari, who was in his 50s, was leaving his office in Press Enclave at Lal Chowk for an iftar party when he was shot. Two of the personal security officers (PSO) were killed, and a civilian was injured in the attack. Bukhari’s funeral was held at 11 am this morning in Baramulla district.
Director General of Police S P Vaid told The Indian Express, ““He (Bukhari) has been shot dead. There were three to four of them (gunmen). It was obviously targeted fire. They fired directly (at him)”.
The attack, on the eve of Eid, came amid discussions over extension of Ramzan ceasefire by security forces in Kashmir. Bukhari was given police protection after an attack on him in 2006.
BSP chief demands Prime Minister Narendra Modi review the Centre's policy on Kashmir.
(Source of Data - Committee to Protect Journalists)
The US Ambassador to India condemns the murder of Bukhari.
Bukhari is the fourth journalist to be killed by militants in Kashmir since 1991. Mohammed Shaban Vakil, the editor of 'Alsafa', was killed by Hizbul Muahideen militants in 1991. ANI cameramen Mushtaq Ali lost his life after a bomb exploded in his office in 1995. In 2003, Parvaz Mohammed Sultan, editor of NAFA, was shot dead by Hizbul Mujahideen.
Today's Express Editorial reads, "The murder of Shujaat Bukhari, veteran journalist and editor of Rising Kashmir, are more than just an act of grave provocation to the state. The first killing of a journalist in Kashmir in over a decade is an attack on free speech, on democracy and on the idea that the people of Kashmir deserve peace and a political solution to a complex and congealed crisis." Read 'Silencing a voice' here.
National Conference leader and former J&K CM Omar Abdullah visited Bukhari's residence this morning. Yesterday, he had tweeted, "Even in the last tweet he put out he was defending himself, his colleagues & his profession. He died in the line of duty doing what he did best & loved doing - journalism."
"That Shujaat’s colleagues were able to bring out the paper in the face of insurmountable grief is a testament to their professionalism & the most fitting tribute to their late boss," he added.
Bukhari is being laid to rest at his native place, Kreeri in Baramulla district. This is where his ancestral graveyard is located. There are hundreds of people part of the procession, which is underway.
"A journalist with spunk, courage and a keen sense of his calling, of telling the story, Bukhari fundamentally believed it was his bounden duty to jump fences between holders of different truths and come to his own conclusions," writes Seema Chishti in The Indian Express today.
Shujaat Bukhari, the editor of Rising Kashmir, was shot dead on Thursday evening. The newspaper writes this morning: "You left all too sudden but you will always be our leading light with your professional conviction and exemplary courage. We won't be cowed down by the cowards who snatched you from us. We will uphold your principle of telling the truth however unpleasant it may be... Rest in Peace!"
Jammu and Kashmir Police probing the attack told ANI: "Our preliminary investigation indicates that it was a terror attack."
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "This is such an unfortunate incident that has happened in the holy month of Ramzan. Shujaat Bukhari's murder is the murder of democracy. I strongly condemn the attack."
West Bengal Chief Minister also condemned the attack which came two days ahead of Eid. She tweeted, "Saddened and shocked at the brutal killing of respected editor and senior journalist @bukharishujaat With a few hours to go for Eid this is terrible. No words are enough for this big tragedy."
Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore called the murder of the veteran journalist a "brutal attack on freedom of press". "Assassination of #ShujaatBukhari is a brutal attack on freedom of press. A cowardly and deplorable act of terror. Our fearless media is one of the greatest strength of our democracy and we are committed to provide a safe and conducive working environment to media persons," he tweeted.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also passed on his condolences to the family. I’m anguished to hear about the killing of Shujaat Bukhari, editor of @RisingKashmir. He was a brave heart who fought fearlessly for justice and peace in Jammu & Kashmir. My condolences to his family. He will be missed," he said.
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh called the attack an "act of cowardice". Taking to the micro-blogging site, he said, "The killing of @RisingKashmir editor, Shujaat Bukhari is an act of cowardice. It is an attempt to silence the saner voices of Kashmir. He was a courageous and fearless journalist. Extremely shocked & pained at his death. My thoughts and prayers are with his bereaved family."
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah also expressed his condolence over the demise of Bukhari. "I’m in complete shock. Hearing the worst but hoping for the best. @bukharishujaat please pull through this. inna lilahi wa inna illahi rajiuun. Shocked beyond words. May Shujaat find place in Jannat & May his loved ones find strength at this difficult time," he tweeted.
Expressing shock over the incident, CM Mehbooba Mufti posted on Twitter: "Shocked & deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shujaat Bukhari. The scourge of terror has reared its ugly head on the eve of Eid. I strongly condemn this act of mindless violence & pray for his soul to rest in peace. My deepest condolences to his family."
