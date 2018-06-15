Shujaat Bukhari killed LIVE UPDATES: US Ambassador to India condemns murder

Shujaat Bukhari was given police protection since an attack on him in 2000. Shujaat Bukhari was given police protection since an attack on him in 2000.

Veteran journalist and editor of Rising Kashmir Shujaat Bukhari and his two personal security officers (PSOs) were gunned down by unidentified gunmen at Press colony in Srinagar on Thursday evening. Bukhari, who was in his 50s, was leaving his office in Press Enclave at Lal Chowk for an iftar party when he was shot. Two of the personal security officers (PSO) were killed, and a civilian was injured in the attack. Bukhari’s funeral was held at 11 am this morning in Baramulla district.

Director General of Police S P Vaid told The Indian Express, ““He (Bukhari) has been shot dead. There were three to four of them (gunmen). It was obviously targeted fire. They fired directly (at him)”.

The attack, on the eve of Eid, came amid discussions over extension of Ramzan ceasefire by security forces in Kashmir. Bukhari was given police protection after an attack on him in 2006.

