Rising inflation expectations key to RBI rate hike

Rising inflation expectations was a key reason why the Reserve Bank of India raised interest rates for the first time in four years, earlier this week. The May round of the inflation expectations of households survey, conducted by the central bank, showed that the average urban Indian resident expected inflation a year ahead to rise to as much as 9.9 per cent compared to 8.6 per cent in the March round. The perception of current inflation is also higher at 7.9 per cent in the latest survey compared to 7.2 per cent in the previous one.

Mumbai residents are in the middle of the pack when it comes to expectations of inflation accelerating. According to the survey, the average Mumbai resident thought the inflation rate in May was 10.1 per cent. The lowest was 3.9 per cent perceived by Bengaluru residents and the highest 10.8 per cent for Guwahati. These are the median numbers for each city. Actual retail inflation hit 4.58 per cent in March, according to the data from the Central Statistics Office.

Mumbai residents expect inflation in August to rise to 10.4 per cent, much ahead of the central bank’s comfort zone. The RBI targets 4 per cent inflation within a band of plus/minus 2 per cent. Chennai residents expect three-month ahead inflation to be as high as 12.6 per cent, the highest among all cities surveyed. The lowest was 4.9 per cent for Bengaluru.

Similarly, Mumbai residents expect inflation a year ahead (i.e. May 2019) to touch 10.6 per cent. Residents of Chennai project it at 15.4 per cent. The most optimistic were Bengaluru residents at 5.2 per cent. The “significant” rise in the May 2018 households’ inflation expectation could “feed into wages and input costs” in the next few months, the monetary policy committee noted in its resolution.

