Yoga enthusiast from US raped in Rishikesh

A 37-year-old yoga enthusiast from the US was allegedly raped here several times by a local resident, police said on Thursday.

As per the case registered by the victim, a Rishikesh resident sneaked into her room through her balcony and raped her on October 5, an officer said.

He had established sexual contact with her by calling her to his flat several times before the October 5 incident, the official said.

The woman’s love of drug and yoga brought her close to the accused, the officer added.

The woman complained that pressure was being mounted on her by the father of the accused to withdraw the case, said police.

