No Detailed Project Report received for metro rail extension upto Rishikesh: Centre

The Centre has informed Parliament that it has not received a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for an urban rail extension to Rishikesh. (Image generated using AI)

Rishikesh Metro rail project: The Centre on Monday said that it has not received any Detailed Project Report (DPR) from the Uttarakhand government for the extension of an urban rail transport project up to Rishikesh. In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu said: “No Detailed Project Report (DPR) to extend an urban rail transport project, such as Metro Rail or Metro Neo/Metrolite upto Rishikesh has been received in this Ministry from the concerned State Government.”

The Union Minister was responding to questions raised by Rajya Sabha MP Dr Kalpana Saini, who asked whether any proposal to extend an urban rail transport project, such as Metro Rail, Metro Neo, or Metrolite, up to Rishikesh is pending with the Central Government. She also sought details about the proposed date for the start of construction work for the metro project up to Rishikesh and other related matters.