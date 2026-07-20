No Detailed Project Report received for metro rail extension upto Rishikesh: Centre

The Centre has said it has not received a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the urban rail extension to Rishikesh. Check the latest update.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readJul 20, 2026 08:45 PM IST
The Centre has informed Parliament that it has not received a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for an urban rail extension to Rishikesh. (Image generated using AI)The Centre has informed Parliament that it has not received a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for an urban rail extension to Rishikesh. (Image generated using AI)
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Rishikesh Metro rail project: The Centre on Monday said that it has not received any Detailed Project Report (DPR) from the Uttarakhand government for the extension of an urban rail transport project up to Rishikesh. In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu said: “No Detailed Project Report (DPR) to extend an urban rail transport project, such as Metro Rail or Metro Neo/Metrolite upto Rishikesh has been received in this Ministry from the concerned State Government.”

The Union Minister was responding to questions raised by Rajya Sabha MP Dr Kalpana Saini, who asked whether any proposal to extend an urban rail transport project, such as Metro Rail, Metro Neo, or Metrolite, up to Rishikesh is pending with the Central Government. She also sought details about the proposed date for the start of construction work for the metro project up to Rishikesh and other related matters.

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Responding to the query, the Union Minister said that urban transport is part of urban development, which is a state subject. He added that the concerned state government is responsible for planning, initiating and developing urban transport projects, including metro rail projects.

“The Central Government provides financial assistance to metro rail projects in accordance with provision of the Metro Rail Policy, 2017 as and when posed by the concerned State Government depending upon feasibility of the proposal and availability of resources,” Sahu said.

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In March, during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami requested the extension of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) from Meerut to Haridwar and Rishikesh. Currently, the RRTS is operational between Delhi and Meerut.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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