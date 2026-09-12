Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project achieves 41st tunnel breakthrough, moves closer to completion

The Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project has achieved its 41st tunnel breakthrough. Escape Tunnel-1, measuring 10.847 km, is now fully connected, marking another major step towards completion.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readUpdated: Sep 12, 2026 02:01 PM IST
The latest breakthrough takes the total number of tunnel breakthroughs on the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway project to 41. (Image: RVNL)The latest breakthrough takes the total number of tunnel breakthroughs on the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway project to 41. (Image: RVNL)
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Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project: The Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project has achieved another major milestone with the final breakthrough of Escape Tunnel-1 on September 11, 2026. With this breakthrough, the project has now recorded 41 tunnel breakthroughs, bringing the much-anticipated Himalayan railway project closer to completion.

The project is being developed by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), a Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Railways at a cost of Rs 37,000 crore. Once completed, it will improve rail connectivity in Uttarakhand and make travel to the Himalayan region easier.

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10.847-km tunnel now fully connected

Escape Tunnel-1 is 10.847-km-long, making it the second-longest tunnel in the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project. The final breakthrough has connected the tunnel along its entire length.

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The achievement is significant as the tunnel was constructed through challenging Himalayan geological conditions.

The tunnel passes through highly tectonized, multi-folded and extensively faulted rock formations, with widespread shearing and locally intense crushing.

According to the Ministry of Railways, due to adverse geological conditions some sections have developed thick mylonite zones, particularly because of the tunnel’s proximity to the Main Boundary Thrust (MBT).

“Successfully completing the excavation and achieving the final breakthrough through such complex geological conditions is a testament to the technical expertise, perseverance, teamwork and commitment of all stakeholders involved,” it said.

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41 tunnel breakthroughs achieved

The latest breakthrough takes the total number of tunnel breakthroughs on the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway project to 41. According to the project update, only five more breakthroughs are expected to be completed within the next year.

The 125-km-long railway project is targeted for completion by December 2029. In August, RVNL Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Saleem Ahmad said that the rail project has achieved 78 per cent overall progress, while around 97 per cent of the tunnel excavation has been completed.

“Targeted for completion by December 2029, the project will improve access to the Himalayan region, support the Char Dham pilgrimage corridor, strengthen border connectivity, boost tourism and local economies, and significantly reduce travel time in the region,” he added.

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About Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail line

The Rishikesh-Karnaprayag new line project was sanctioned in the Union Budget 2010-11. It passes through Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal, Pauri Garhwal, Rudraprayag and Chamoli districts. It will connect important religious destinations such as Devprayag and Karnaprayag with Rishikesh and the national capital.

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The project mainly involves the construction of tunnels. It includes 16 main tunnels spanning 104 km and 12 escape tunnels covering around 98 km.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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