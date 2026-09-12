Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project achieves 41st tunnel breakthrough, moves closer to completion

The latest breakthrough takes the total number of tunnel breakthroughs on the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway project to 41. (Image: RVNL)

Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project: The Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project has achieved another major milestone with the final breakthrough of Escape Tunnel-1 on September 11, 2026. With this breakthrough, the project has now recorded 41 tunnel breakthroughs, bringing the much-anticipated Himalayan railway project closer to completion.

The project is being developed by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), a Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Railways at a cost of Rs 37,000 crore. Once completed, it will improve rail connectivity in Uttarakhand and make travel to the Himalayan region easier.

10.847-km tunnel now fully connected

Escape Tunnel-1 is 10.847-km-long, making it the second-longest tunnel in the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project. The final breakthrough has connected the tunnel along its entire length.