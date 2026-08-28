Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project set for December 2029 completion: RVNL CMD

Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway line: The Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway project is targeted for completion by December 2029. The project is being developed by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), a Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Railways at a cost of Rs 37,000 crore. Once completed, it will improve rail connectivity in Uttarakhand and make travel to the Himalayan region easier.

Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway project update

In a recent statement, RVNL Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Saleem Ahmad said the 125-km-long rail project has achieved 78 per cent overall progress, while around 97 per cent of the tunnel excavation has been completed.

“Targeted for completion by December 2029, the project will improve access to the Himalayan region, support the Char Dham pilgrimage corridor, strengthen border connectivity, boost tourism and local economies, and significantly reduce travel time in the region,” he added.