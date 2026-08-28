Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project set for December 2029 completion: RVNL CMD

Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project is targeted for completion by December 2029, according to RVNL CMD, boosting connectivity in Uttarakhand.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Aug 28, 2026 01:45 PM IST
Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail link on track for December 2029 completion, says RVNL CMD (Image generated using AI)Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail link on track for December 2029 completion, says RVNL CMD (Image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway line: The Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway project is targeted for completion by December 2029. The project is being developed by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), a Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Railways at a cost of Rs 37,000 crore. Once completed, it will improve rail connectivity in Uttarakhand and make travel to the Himalayan region easier.

Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway project update

In a recent statement, RVNL Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Saleem Ahmad said the 125-km-long rail project has achieved 78 per cent overall progress, while around 97 per cent of the tunnel excavation has been completed.

“Targeted for completion by December 2029, the project will improve access to the Himalayan region, support the Char Dham pilgrimage corridor, strengthen border connectivity, boost tourism and local economies, and significantly reduce travel time in the region,” he added.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | Rail Madad complaints to reach train staff directly for faster resolution – Here’s how

About Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail line

The Rishikesh-Karnaprayag new line project was sanctioned in the Union Budget 2010-11. It passes through Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal, Pauri Garhwal, Rudraprayag and Chamoli districts. It will connect important religious destinations such as Devprayag and Karnaprayag with Rishikesh and the national capital.

The project mainly involves the construction of tunnels. It includes 16 main tunnels spanning 104 km and 12 escape tunnels covering around 98 km. So far, 101 km of the main tunnels and 95 km of the escape tunnels have been completed.

To speed up construction, eight access roads with a total length of 5 km have also been built, and all of them are now complete.

According to the Railways, 11 of the 19 major bridges planned under the project have been completed, while work on the remaining bridges is underway.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
twitter

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 28: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments