Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project likely to be completed by December 2028, says RVNL CMD

Rishikesh Karnaprayag rail project update: The Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway project is expected to be completed within the next two years. Currently, the construction on this prestigious rail project is progressing at full swing. The project lies completely in Uttarakhand and passes through difficult geological and challenging terrain of Himalayas. On completion, the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail link project will transform connectivity in the hilly state.

Speaking during the Q3FY26 Earnings Conference Call, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) Chairman and Managing Director Saleem Ahmad said that work is going on full swing on the project. “…important project is Rishikesh-Karnaprayag, where work is going on full swing, and our target which is to achieve the completion of the project in December 2028. And we are progressing very well in that project also,” the RVNL CMD said.