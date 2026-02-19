Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project likely to be completed by December 2028, says RVNL CMD

Rishikesh Karnaprayag rail project update: The Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway project is expected to be completed within the next two years. Currently, the construction on this prestigious rail project is progressing at full swing. The project lies completely in Uttarakhand and passes through difficult geological and challenging terrain of Himalayas. On completion, the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail link project will transform connectivity in the hilly state.
Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway line update
Speaking during the Q3FY26 Earnings Conference Call, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) Chairman and Managing Director Saleem Ahmad said that work is going on full swing on the project. “…important project is Rishikesh-Karnaprayag, where work is going on full swing, and our target which is to achieve the completion of the project in December 2028. And we are progressing very well in that project also,” the RVNL CMD said.
In a written statement in Lok Sabha during the Parliament Budget session 2026, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag new rail line project passes through Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal, Pauri Garhwal, Rudrapryag and Chamoli Districts of Uttarakhand. He stated that the project will provide rail connectivity to Devprayag and Karnaprayag religious and tourist spots with Rishikesh and National Capital of India.
“To provide rail connectivity to Chardham, Rishikesh-Karnaprayag new rail line project (125 km) has been sanctioned. The alignment of the project predominantly passes through tunnels. The project involves construction of 16 Main line tunnels of 104 km length and 12 Escape tunnels of about 98 km length. So far, Main line tunnels of 99 km length and 09 Escape Tunnels of over 94 km length have been completed.
To increase progress of works, 08 Adits in various tunnels were also identified. These adits created additional work faces of tunnel excavation expediting early completion of long tunnels. Works of all 8 Adits (5 km) have also been completed. The project also involves construction of 19 Important/Major Bridges. 8 out of 19 Important/Major Bridges have also been completed. Works in balance bridges have also been taken up,” he said.
Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Railway Line Project: Section-wise Progress
Source: Ministry of Railways
S.N.
Section (Distance)
Status
1
Virbhadra – Yog Nagari Rishikesh (4.7 km)
Tunnels: Already completed and commissioned
2
Yog Nagari Rishikesh – Shivpuri (13.4 km)
Tunnels (10.8 km): 94% excavation completed; lining taken up
Major Bridges: 01 bridge completed
3
Shivpuri – Byasi (14.3 km)
Tunnels (12.7 km): 01 out of 02 tunnels completed; excavation of 2nd tunnel completed; lining taken up
Major Bridges: Both 02 bridges completed
4
Byasi – Devprayag (15 km)
Tunnels (13.3 km): 03 out of 04 tunnels completed; 69% excavation of 4th tunnel completed; lining taken up
Major Bridges: All 04 bridges completed
5
Devprayag – Janasu (14.8 km)
Tunnels (14.6 km): Completed
6
Janasu – Maletha (4.7 km)
Tunnels (2.9 km): Completed
Major Bridges: 01 bridge completed
7
Maletha – Srinagar (5.2 km)
Tunnels (4.1 km): Completed
8
Srinagar – Dhari Devi (11.2 km)
Tunnels (9.1 km): Excavation completed; lining taken up
Major Bridges: 01 out of 03 bridges completed; work for other 02 bridges taken up
9
Dhari Devi – Tilani (Rudraprayag) (17.6 km)
Tunnels (16.6 km): Excavation completed; lining taken up
Major Bridges: 01 bridge work taken up
10
Tilani (Rudraprayag) – Gholtir (7.6 km)
Tunnels (6.6 km): 79% excavation completed
Major Bridges: Work for both 02 bridges taken up
11
Gholtir – Gauchar (7.8 km)
Tunnels (7.1 km): Excavation completed; lining taken up
12
Gauchar – Karnprayag (8.4 km)
Tunnels (6.3 km): Excavation completed; lining taken up
Major Bridges: Work for all 03 bridges taken up
Project Overview: The Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway line spans 124.7 km across 12 sections with extensive tunnel construction (approximately 112.1 km of tunnels) and multiple major bridges. Several sections have achieved completion while others are in advanced stages of excavation and lining work.
