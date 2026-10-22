Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project: 83% of route to pass through tunnels, boost Char Dham connectivity

The 125-km Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway line, featuring 28 tunnels and 57 bridges, is targeted for completion by December 2029. The Rs 37,000-crore project aims to boost rail connectivity in Uttarakhand and improve access to the Char Dham region.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readOct 22, 2026 08:16 PM IST
The 125-km Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail line, featuring 28 tunnels and 57 bridges, aims to transform rail connectivity in Uttarakhand and improve access to the Char Dham region. (Image: Ashwini Vaishnaw/X)The 125-km Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail line, featuring 28 tunnels and 57 bridges, aims to transform rail connectivity in Uttarakhand and improve access to the Char Dham region. (Image: Ashwini Vaishnaw/X)
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Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project update: The 125-km-long Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway line, being developed at a cost of Rs 37,000 crore, is targeted for completion by December 2029. The project, being implemented by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) under the Ministry of Railways, is expected to improve rail connectivity in Uttarakhand and make travel to the Garhwal Himalayas easier.

The project was sanctioned in the Union Budget 2010-11. It will connect Rishikesh with Karnaprayag through 12 stations. The railway line will pass through Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal, Pauri Garhwal, Rudraprayag and Chamoli districts. It will also connect important religious destinations such as Devprayag and Karnaprayag with Rishikesh and the national capital.

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83% of the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway line to pass through tunnels

One of the key features of the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project is its extensive tunnel network, with around 83 per cent of the railway route passing through tunnels due to the challenging Himalayan terrain.

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The project includes 28 tunnels, comprising 16 main tunnels and 12 escape tunnels, along with 57 major and minor bridges. The main tunnels span approximately 104 km, while the escape tunnels cover around 98 km.

According to the latest project figures, 101 km of the main tunnels and 95 km of the escape tunnels have been completed. Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) technology is being used to facilitate construction through the mountainous terrain.

Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway project: Tunnel and Bridge construction progress

The construction work has progressed across several sections of the railway line. The breakthroughs have been achieved in 13 of the 16 main tunnels and 10 of the 12 escape tunnels.

The bridge construction is also progressing, with 8 major bridges and 30 minor bridges completed. In addition, all required land acquisition has been completed, and eight access roads with a combined length of 5 km have been constructed to facilitate project work.

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The national transporter has completed 5-km-long Virbhadra–Yog Nagari Rishikesh section in 2020.

Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail line to boost Char Dham connectivity

Once completed, the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway line is expected to improve connectivity to the Garhwal region, support tourism and create employment opportunities. It will also make rail travel more accessible to people visiting the Char Dham pilgrimage region.

The line will improve access to important religious destinations, including the regions around Badrinath and Kedarnath. To speed up construction, eight access roads with a total length of 5 km have also been built, and all of them are now complete.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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