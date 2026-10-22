Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project: 83% of route to pass through tunnels, boost Char Dham connectivity

Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project update: The 125-km-long Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway line, being developed at a cost of Rs 37,000 crore, is targeted for completion by December 2029. The project, being implemented by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) under the Ministry of Railways, is expected to improve rail connectivity in Uttarakhand and make travel to the Garhwal Himalayas easier.

The project was sanctioned in the Union Budget 2010-11. It will connect Rishikesh with Karnaprayag through 12 stations. The railway line will pass through Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal, Pauri Garhwal, Rudraprayag and Chamoli districts. It will also connect important religious destinations such as Devprayag and Karnaprayag with Rishikesh and the national capital.

83% of the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway line to pass through tunnels

One of the key features of the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project is its extensive tunnel network, with around 83 per cent of the railway route passing through tunnels due to the challenging Himalayan terrain.

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The project includes 28 tunnels, comprising 16 main tunnels and 12 escape tunnels, along with 57 major and minor bridges. The main tunnels span approximately 104 km, while the escape tunnels cover around 98 km.

According to the latest project figures, 101 km of the main tunnels and 95 km of the escape tunnels have been completed. Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) technology is being used to facilitate construction through the mountainous terrain.

Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway project: Tunnel and Bridge construction progress

The construction work has progressed across several sections of the railway line. The breakthroughs have been achieved in 13 of the 16 main tunnels and 10 of the 12 escape tunnels.

The bridge construction is also progressing, with 8 major bridges and 30 minor bridges completed. In addition, all required land acquisition has been completed, and eight access roads with a combined length of 5 km have been constructed to facilitate project work.

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The national transporter has completed 5-km-long Virbhadra–Yog Nagari Rishikesh section in 2020.

Engineering through the Himalayas!

125 km, 12 stations, 83% tunnels.

The Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail line is not just a track, it’s Uttarakhand’s lifeline to the future. — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) October 22, 2026

Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail line to boost Char Dham connectivity

Once completed, the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway line is expected to improve connectivity to the Garhwal region, support tourism and create employment opportunities. It will also make rail travel more accessible to people visiting the Char Dham pilgrimage region.

The line will improve access to important religious destinations, including the regions around Badrinath and Kedarnath. To speed up construction, eight access roads with a total length of 5 km have also been built, and all of them are now complete.