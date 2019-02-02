Rishi Kumar Shukla, MP cadre IPS, appointed as new CBI chief

Rishi Kumar Shukla, 1983 batch IPS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, was appointed as the new chief of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday.

A letter dated February 2, 2019, read, “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has, based on the panel recommended by the Committee constituted as per Section 4A(1) of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, approved the appointment of Shri Rishi Kumar Shukla, IPS (MP: 1983) as Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) vice Shri Alok Kumar Verma, IPS (AGMU: 1979), for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the office.”

This is a developing story. More inputs awaited.