Rishi Kapoor passes away at 67: Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh express grief

Political leaders across the spectrum condoled the death of actor Rishi Kapoor who passed away this morning at Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. Yesterday another actor Irrfan Khan had died after battling cancer for two years.

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and had then traveled to New York for treatment. He stayed there with his wife, actor Neetu Kapoor for almost a year and returned to Mumbai in September 2019.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called it “a terrible week for Indian cinema.” “This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans all over the world, at this time of grief,” Gandhi tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to Twitter to express condolences. “Anguished by the passing away of noted film actor Rishi Kapoor. He carved a special place in the hearts of his fans with his inimitable style and performances. My thoughts are with his family and fans in this hour of grief. Om Shanti,” he tweeted.

Saddened by the sudden demise of #RishiKapoor who left a profound imprint on Bollywood by his versatile acting. Have grown up watching many of his films since my student days.

A great loss to the world of creativity.

My sincere condolences!

ॐ शान्ति!! — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) April 30, 2020

“The sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor is shocking. He was not only a great actor but a good human being. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and fans. Om Shanti,” Union Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called Rishi Kapoor’s death a “terrible loss” and expressed condolences to the family. “He entertained several generations of Indians throughout his career,” he added. Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah wrote, “From Bobby to Karz to Zamane Ko Dikhana Hai, your movies & some of the dialogues have been such an integral part of my childhood. You made a little hut in Gulmarg an iconic place with one song. Farewell @chintskap & thankyou for the memories.”

“Unbelievable that such a warm human being-Rishi Kapoor is no more!…Both tragedies have happened in ths terrible time of corona & it is too much to digest.Such a wonderful actor,Rishi, snuffed out just whn we thot he was recovering.Sad tht we cannot pay our last respects to this lovely person.We are all with the Kapoors in spirit in ths tragedyFolded hands,” actor-politician Hema Malini wrote on Twitter

Rishi Kapoor was the son of legendary actor Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor. He made his first appearance in movies at the tender age of 3 in Shree 420. Some of his popular movies include Amar Akbar Anthony, Coolie, Bobby, Chandni among others. He was last seen in The Body alongside Emraan Hashmi.

Rishi Kapoor is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, and children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor.

