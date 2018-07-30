Rise in Yamuna level: Khattar holds meet with senior officials

A view of Yamuna river in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI) A view of Yamuna river in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI)

In view of the rising level of Yamuna river due to heavy rains in the catchment areas, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Sunday directed officials to be prepared to deal with any untoward situation in the districts through which the river flows.

The Chief Minister issued these directions while presiding over an emergency meeting held here to review the status of water level in Yamuna. He sought information on the water level from the Deputy Commissioners of Yamunanagar, Karnal, Panipat, Sonepat and Palwal and other officers through video-conferencing, and reviewed the arrangements made by them.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that 6,05,949 cusecs of water was flowing from the Hathnikund Barrage till 6 p.m. on Saturday. Earlier in 2010, 8.05 lakh cusecs of water was passing through this barrage, and in 2013, 7.5 lakh cusecs was passed.

The 6,05,949 cusecs of water flowing from the barrage is passing through Karnal Sunday and would reach Delhi by Monday. The water is flowing at a speed of four km per hour. Canals in Haryana are closed when the water level crosses 70,000 cusecs at Hathnikund Barrage. The officers said the water level was gradually decreasing.

The government says the Yamuna waters have entered some villages, but it has not affected the people. Four officials have been deputed at every 20 kilometers in Karnal, and JCB machines, pokeland machines, and 20,000 sand bags have been kept ready to deal with any untoward situation. Arrangements have also been made for evacuating people to safer places as the situation demands, the officers added.

The officials of Yamunanagar district administration informed the Chief Minister that 1.18 lakh cusecs of water was flowing in Yamuna river Sunday. Medical teams have been arranged and officials of the Animal Husbandry Department have been alerted to deal with the situation.

