Rise in bookings, new rules: Oct is ‘litmus test’ for Goa tourism

WITH the first long weekend having shown more than 50 per cent bookings for starred hotels, the month of October will be a litmus test for Goa’s travel sector, say industry stakeholders.

While hotel tabs, which otherwise could shoot up to Rs 18,000 a night during peak season, are going for as cheap as Rs 4,000 with many even picking the airfare, the bookings in October are like “green shoots”, according to Goa Tourism Development

Corporation’s MD Nikhil Desai. Industry stakeholders will be looking to ensure every method to consolidate later but look to stay afloat as “these are not times to look for profit”, Desai said.

According to Desai, the next step will be to open up activities. “Tourists will not prefer to just laze in the rooms however good the service is.

This is a chicken and egg situation and we are looking to see when the situation will be better to open activities and only that will push the productive numbers,” he said.

The first “chicken and egg situation to break” is the expected reopening of Dudhsagar Falls next week.

The industry can also be explained through the demographics. While annual footfall is 80 lakh, only 10 to 12 lakh are foreign tourists, who usually stay through charter rates and for a longer period of minimum 14 days.

This means that while the domestic tourist stays for a maximum of 4 days, a bulk of them “actually bring more revenue compared to the foreign tourist who is mostly a budget traveller if he has chosen Goa”, according to an official from the Travel and Tourism Association of Goa .

Tourism Director Menino D’Souza said the bulk of 33 per cent GDP of the state comes from tourism, of which “domestic tourists will be the biggest factor this year”. D’souza said the amended Tourist Trade Rules, 2020, also have been put in place from October, which means several inspections are expected.

D’souza said the old system of “one room rented by 10 travellers” for a short stay also will have to stop. “All in all several issues have to be solved soon. This season is crucial,” he said.

