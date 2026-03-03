The rise and rise of Balendra Shah: Ex-Kathmandu mayor who backed Gen Z protest

A political nobody until 2021, who joined a party organisation only two months ago, 35-year-old Balendra Shah represents the paradigm shift in Nepal politics that the September 2025 Gen Z protests promised to usher in.

In a field crowded with aspirants for the Prime Minister’s post who are overwhelmingly above 70, the charismatic Shah – popularly known as “Balen” – is half their age, and was a vocal supporter of the Gen Z protests.

And that is not the full extent of his appeal as Nepal heads into elections on March 5. Shah has also sealed his position as the contender by aligning himself shrewdly with the Rashtriya Swatantra Party (RSP), founded in 2022 and hence even younger than him in politics, and by choosing to contest against K P S Oli – whose government the Gen Z protests toppled.

During the entire campaign period, Shah did not give any long electoral speeches. However, youths and crowds followed him wherever he went.

The only other “youth” so to speak in the race is Gagan Thapa, 50, who sidelined five-time former PM Sher Bahadur Deuba to take over as head of the Nepali Congress in January.

A rapper and an engineer, who did his Masters in Structural Engineering from Bengaluru in India, Shah first burst onto the scene when he won the election for Kathmandu Mayor in 2022 as a 32-year-old, contesting as an Independent and handsomely defeating prominent rivals belonging to the Nepali Congress and Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist).

Thrived despite opposition under ‘widespread’ public support

In his three years as Mayor (he resigned in January), Shah secured the support of most of the 32-member Kathmandu Municipal Council for his agenda of a clean Kathmandu, and restoration of its heritage structures. Though measures such as footpath expansion for pedestrians, removal of pavement vendors and bulldozing of slums and illegally built houses, irrespective of who owned them, drew protests from political parties, Shah thrived under widespread public support.

Apart from establishing his reputation as a doer, this helped Shah emerge as a leader not afraid to stand up to big names. The biggest among them being Oli, who as PM resisted some of Shah’s moves.

By entering the race now from Oli’s Jhapa 5 constituency, Shah has carried on that rivalry, with the four-time former PM projected as the face of the “corrupt” old guard the Gen Z protest fought against. Shah’s inner circle says the decision to contest against Oli was the young leader’s own, and that he is cognizant of the symbolism of the fight.

Shah’s decision to align with the RSP in January is also hailed by aides. As the fourth largest party in the dissolved House, the RSP provides Shah the backing of an organisation he needed. The RSP, for its part, gets a popular face to boost its chances in what is only its second national election.

“The RSP in general and its chief Rabi Lamichhane in particular were the biggest beneficiaries of the fall of the Oli government. Lamichhane was facing multiple cooperative scam charges (and jail time)… Balen did the right thing by not bargaining too much as the RSP needed a face and Shah a platform to pursue his political ambitions,” says Sudhindra Sharma, a social researcher.

Even if the RSP falls short of a majority, Shah is unlikely to be dented. His stature will be enhanced if he manages to defeat Oli, and if he loses, it will invite no ignominy given that he is a first-timer and Oli a veteran.

What has many worried is Shah’s own impulsive behaviour. Recently, he caused a stir by using an abusive word against India, China and the US in a midnight social media post, which he deleted within half an hour. Last year, he did the unthinkable by slapping a fine on former king Gyanendra Shah over the damage caused to city property when the royal was given a rousing reception on his return to Kathmandu from Pokhara. Shah withdrew the fine later following a massive outcry.

His actions as Kathmandu Mayor during the September 2025 agitation were also questioned over the delay in fire brigades responding to arson at the Central Secretariat, Parliament House and Supreme Court by the protesters.

As he aims for the country’s highest post, Shah already has several political milestones under his belt, including becoming the first person from Nepal’s Terai to become Kathmandu Mayor, a post dominated by the local Newa and other hill communities.

Recently, when Shah and Lamichhane made a joint appearance at Janakpur, an ancient city seen as having links to Lord Ram, to launch the RSP’s election campaign, local candidates of his party tried to invoke Shah’s “Madhesi” links (Madhesi being the word used for inhabitants of the Terai region, bordering India). Shah immediately shot this down, saying: “Elect me because I can work.”

Shah would need all these skills if he wins and becomes PM. While the “newcomer” tag has proved helpful so far, his inexperience will be tested under the weight of expectations. He will also have to contend with a powerful power centre – RSP chief Lamichhane, who is known to favour absolute control over the party.