Ripples from AI summit protest reach Indore: BJP, Congress workers clash, several injured

BJP and Congress workers clashed in Indore over a protest linked to the AI Impact Summit, resulting in stone-pelting and multiple injuries. (ANI video grab)

Clashes broke out between workers of the BJP and the Congress near the Congress office in Indore on Saturday, leading to stone-pelting, injuries to protesters, media personnel and a police officer, and the registration of multiple FIRs, police said.

According to police, the confrontation occurred at Machhi Bazar when workers of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the BJP’s youth wing, gathered to protest against a recent demonstration by Youth Congress workers at the AI Impact Summit at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Tensions escalated despite barricading arrangements, resulting in stone-pelting from both sides. The ruling BJP shared a video on X, saying that a woman worker in Indore had suffered injuries due to a stone hitting her near her eye. BJP worker Bindu Chauhan was seen bleeding from her forehead and nose, alleging that “stones from the Congress office targeted her.”