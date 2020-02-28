Riots keep happening, says Haryana minister Ranjit Chautala

Haryana Power Minister Ranjit Chautala. (Source: Facebook/@chranjeetsinghofficial) Haryana Power Minister Ranjit Chautala. (Source: Facebook/@chranjeetsinghofficial)

Haryana Power Minister Ranjit Chautala stoked a controversy Thursday by stating that “riots keep happening” and “are part of life”. Chautala was speaking to journalists in the Haryana Assembly complex about the riots in Delhi.

He said, “Dekhiye, dange to hote rahte hain, pahle bhi hote rahe hain (See, riots keep happening, these have been taking place earlier too). The entire Delhi was burning when (former PM) Indira Gandhi was assassinated. These (riots) are part of life which keep taking place. The government is controlling this matter vigilantly and curfew had been imposed at all places (in Delhi) yesterday.”

Son of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal, Ranjit Chautala (74) is an Independent MLA from Rania constituency of Haryana.

Asked to comment on the transfer of a Delhi HC judge, the minister said, “I would not like to say anything as it’s a judicial matter and belongs to Delhi…”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.