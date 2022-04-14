Won’t spare rioters; stern action against them will continue: Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Khargone violence

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday warned that his government will not spare anyone found indulging in riots and also justified the demolition of ‘illegal structures’ belonging to those allegedly involved in the recent violence in Khargone.

Curfew was clamped in Khargone on Sunday evening following incidents of arson and stone-pelting during Ram Navami celebrations. Police have so far arrested 121 people in connection with the violence.

“The houses of persons belonging to the SC community were set ablaze (by the rioters in Khargone). Why shouldn’t action be taken against such people?” Chouhan asked while addressing a meeting in Mhow town where he paid tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his 131st birth anniversary. Ambedkar was born in Mhow.

“Some people are conspiring to spread riots in the state. They want to set the state on fire. I appeal to people to maintain peace and harmony. Nobody should bother about their security and honour,