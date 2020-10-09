Riot in Oppn veins, won’t allow another Muzaffarnagar: UP CM Adityanath

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday told BJP workers in Bulandshahr Assembly seat, which is up for by-election on November 3, that his administration would not neither allow “another Kairana or Kandhla” to be created in Uttar Pradesh nor a riot like the one in Muzaffarnagar.

Adityanath said riots were in the veins of the Opposition, adding, “For years they were ruling the state, but where were they taking the state? There wasa large-scale exodus in Kairana, large exodus in Kandhla and riots in Muzaffarnagar. Riot is in their veins.”

The Chief Minister alleged that the political forces that incited the violence in Muzaffarnagar and forced exoduses in Kairana and Kandhala were again trying to again create differences on the basis of caste, creed and religion.

“Who are these people who are trying to create differences in the name of caste, creed or religion?..These are the same faces that incited riots in Muzaffarnagar, these are the same faces that forced the exodus from Kairana and Kandhla,” said Adityanath, who is facing flak for his administration’s handling of the recent Hathras incident.

Calling on people to identify these political figures, Adityanath added, “Today, again their similar attempts in some form or the other are coming forward.”

Adityanath said the people of western Uttar Pradesh had not forgotten the Muzaffarnagar riot, and directed the party workers to be on alert against people who shelter rioters. The Chief Minister said his government was identifying people who “breed on communalism and anti-social manifestation”, and would take them to task.

“The people of western Uttar Pradesh have not forgotten the riots in Muzaffarnagar. That is why I want to make an appeal to workers to be on alert from rioters,” he said, adding that the state administration does not discriminate on the basis of caste or religion.

The Chief Minister told the party workers about his government’s initiatives to revive closed sugar mills as well as paying sugarcane farmers, especially in west UP, their pending dues. In his address, Adityanath invoked farmer leader Chaudhary Charan Singh to position himself as the actual leader of farmers. For the Opposition, farmers were just the vote bank, he added.

Referring to Suresh Rana, the Chief Minister said for the betterment of farmers it had been decided that a leader from the sugarcane belt would be appointed sugarcane minister.

Adityanath also explained how his government revived the Ramala Sugar Mill that was closed for three decades.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.