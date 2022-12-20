Rijiju remarks on Collegium disturbing, Opposition must not back NJAC: Kapil Sibal

SAYING THAT Law Minister Kiren Rijiju’s repeated attacks on the Collegium system and the functioning of the Supreme Court and Judges were “disturbing”, “entirely inappropriate” and “unacceptable”, Rajya Sabha MP and former Law Minister Kapil Sibal has alleged that the government is ratcheting up pressure on the higher judiciary as it wants to “capture” the “last citadel of freedom”.

Sibal, an independent MP, also said that the Opposition parties should not extend support to the government if it brings back the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) Bill in a new avatar.

Pointing out that the situation has changed “radically” from 2014, when Parliament approved the NJAC Act and the 99th Constitutional Amendment which sought to give the executive a significant role in appointment of judges to the highest courts, he said the Opposition should “take up a position which is against any attempt, through NJAC, to influence the court and make the government the final arbiter of appointments to the Supreme Court and to the high courts.”

“I think the situation has changed radically. I think recent events… the manner in which judges have been appointed to the Supreme Court… suggests the overbearing attitude of the government. It also suggests that when they are disinclined towards a particular judge, who has rendered a judgment they perceive to have been against the government, they make sure that the judge is not elevated to the Supreme Court. They keep recommendations of the Collegium with them for long periods, which has also been commented upon by sitting judges of the court recently. The government does not clear names of those recommended for elevation or appointment even after the file is returned by the Collegium reiterating the recommendations,” Sibal said in an interview to The Indian Express.

He also spoke about Rijiju’s repeated attacks on the judiciary. “Why this is happening is clear. Because the last citadel of freedom is sought to be captured. They have captured everything else. This is the only one left.”

“…The government has often said that the court occasionally breaches the Lakshman Rekha and deals with matters which are not within its jurisdiction. The Law Minister should think about that… what he is doing is exactly what he blames the court for… what the government has in the past blamed the court for. He is also breaching the Laskhman Rekha by commenting on issues that are not within the domain of the government,” he said.

Apart from calling the Collegium system of appointing judges “opaque”, “not accountable” and “alien” to the Constitution, Rijiju recently criticised the judiciary for taking long vacations even as pending cases rise to record levels, and argued that a constitutional body like the Supreme Court should not be hearing “bail applications and frivolous PILs’’.

“The statements made by the Law Minister are disturbing, because they relate to the way the court should function, which I think is entirely inappropriate,” said Sibal. Saying that Rijiju’s remarks on court vacations were also inappropriate, he said the minister was probably unaware of the functioning of courts, especially the Supreme Court, where judges work for long hours and follow a grueling routine.

On Rijiju’s suggestion that the Supreme Court should not be hearing “bail applications”, Sibal said “the statement of the Law Minister only shows that he is least concerned about people’s liberties. A court that is obliged to protect people’s liberties is doing its constitutional duty by hearing bail applications. Does the minister suggest that there should be no appeal in the Supreme Court? Is that what the minister means?”

Sibal said the Collegium system was not “great” and there was a need to make it more transparent, but “it is for the court to handle” those issues and address the “endemic problems”.