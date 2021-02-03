From Rihanna to Greta Thunberg: The celebrities, activists extending support to farmer protests

"Why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest," the singer tweeted on Tuesday. (AP)

Soon after American pop singer Rihanna tweeted about the ongoing farmers’ protest in India, several other prominent international celebrities and activists have also extended their support to the farmer-led movement against the Centre’s contentious new farm laws. “Why aren’t we talking about this?!”, Rihanna tweeted on Tuesday, along with the hashtag ‘#FarmersProtest’.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg also took to Twitter to share a news story about the internet shutdowns in Delhi. “We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India,” the teen activist tweeted.

Several other celebrities have also lent their voices to the ongoing protests and condemned the crackdown on farmers in the National Capital. Among them was US Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece, Meena Harris, who tweeted: “We ALL should be outraged by India’s internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protesters.”

Sharing a photograph of female protesters on Instagram, American actress Amanda Cerni wrote, "The world is watching. You don't have to be Indian or Punjabi or South Asian to understand the issue. All you have to do is care about humanity. "

Sharing a photograph of female protesters on Instagram, American actress Amanda Cerni wrote, “The world is watching. You don’t have to be Indian or Punjabi or South Asian to understand the issue. All you have to do is care about humanity. “

YouTuber Lilly Singh has also tweeted in support of Rihanna. Retweeting the singer’s post, Singh wrote, “Yes! Thank you so much @rihanna. This is a humanity issue! #IStandWithFarmers and this narrative is TIRED.”

YouTuber Lilly Singh has also tweeted in support of Rihanna. Retweeting the singer's post, Singh wrote, "Yes! Thank you so much @rihanna. This is a humanity issue! #IStandWithFarmers and this narrative is TIRED."

Several politicians in the US and the UK have also addressed the issue on social media. US House Representative Jim Costa called the unrest “troubling”, and added that the situation is being closely monitored. Meanwhile, UK MP Claudia Web also expressed her concern.

“Solidarity to the Indian Farmers. Thank you Rihanna. In an era where political leadership is lacking we are grateful for others stepping forward,” she tweeted, sharing a screenshot of Rihanna’s original tweet.

Last week, the Union Home Ministry suspended internet connectivity at three main protest sites at the capital’s borders — Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur — creating several hurdles for protesting farmers.