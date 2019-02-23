Gujarat: Rights panel ensured action in 6 police atrocity cases in 2017-18, says Annual report

At least six cases of police atrocities, in which the Gujarat State Human Rights Commission (GSHRC) intervened in 2017-18, resulted in action against the guilty officers, the annual report of the body, tabled in the Assembly on Friday said. The six cases include four custodial deaths, one physical torture and one registration of false offence of prohibition.

First among four custodial death cases is of Vikki Motilal Rana who died in the custody of Maninagar police of Ahmedabad city.

”(The) Commission has received a judicial inquiry report from the district magistrate, Ahmedabad. It was established that the custodial death was due to inhuman, unbearable and heavily beating up (sic). The commission has recommended to file an offence against responsible officers/employees. Accordingly, an offence was registered…under IPC Section 302 and 114… on the basis of a complaint from (the) sister of (the) deceased,” read the report.

Another from Ahmedabad city, Raju alias Kanti Bharatbhai Thakkar died in the custody of Sardarnagar police.

“…On receiving judicial inquiry report from (the) DM, an offence against responsible police officer/employees was registered at Sardarnagar police station…under Section 302, 342, 201 and 114 (of IPC). Further a compensation of

Rs 2 lakh was paid to the heir of (the) deceased on the recommendation of ….(the) commission,” read the report.

Another instance during 2017-18 is related to the custodial death of one Manojkumar Panchal at Palanpur East police station in Banaskantha district. The report said that judicial inquiry in the instance was assigned to Additional Civil Judge of Palanpur.

“As per the findings on the basis of (the) report received from (the) superintendent of police, Banaskantha, and Judicial Magistrate, injuries were found on the body of (the) deceased… inflicted while he was in police custody. (The) State commission has ordered for prompt actions…,” said the report. “In response to (the) commission’s order, Dy SP has registered an offence in the presence of (the) wife of (the) deceased. …(The) Commission has recommended to pay compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the heirs of (the) deceased under section 18 (C) of Human Rights Protection Act…compensation was paid… on 16/10/2017,” it added.

Sajan alias Bablo Ranabhai Karavadara, a resident of Bhetakadi village in Porbandar district, died under suspicious circumstances at Bagvadar police station on May 7, 2016. The SHRC had ordered an inquiry.

”As per the inquiry report…negligence of police officers was found…Accordingly, a monetary penalty of Rs 3000 was made on police station officer Woman ASI T B Bhadarvada for not making any entry in lockup register.”

In Vadodara, the commission acted on a petition moved by one Rohit Kahar who alleged that a false offence of prohibition was registered against him.

The SHRC report recorded, “Commission on 31/05/2015 called for a detail report from (the) police commissioner, Vadodara. Because of commission’s intervention, an offence was registered against responsible police employees… The same was inquired upon and a chargesheet was filed before court. Monetary penalty was also imposed on police employees… Petitioner was absolved innocent… by (the) court…Commission has recommended to the police commissioner, Vadodara, to pay an interim compensation of Rs 2 lakh. The amount has been paid to the petitioner…”

The sixth case is of one Babu Pargi from Dahod district. Pargi had complained to the commission that his son, Maju, was badly beaten up by Fatepura police.

“…On the basis of (an) inquiry report, after due departmental proceedings, concerned police employee was punished by withholding one annual increment…,” said the commission in its report.