Rights activist Soni Sori held, released on bail

The Chhattisgarh Police on Saturday arrested AAP leader and tribal rights activist Soni Sori after she allegedly insisted on leading a rally against government inaction on the poll promise of freeing tribals under illegal arrest in Bastar.

Senior police officials said Sori was arrested under the preventive section 151 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which is a bailable offence. She was produced before the SDM on Saturday, and was released on bail.

Abhishek Pallava, Superintendent of Police, Dantewada said, “On Friday, Soni Sori gave an application to the SDM and the tehsildar stating that they are going to hold a rally in Palnar or Kuakonda, and asked for permission. For permission, the rules state that you must tell the exact venue, the number of people assembling and the time. This was asked but no answer was received, and this was officially denied… Palnar is a hyper-sensitive area … Any law and order situation could have happened…”