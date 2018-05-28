Why were Muslim youths roaming in temple premises with Hindu girl: Uttarakhand BJP MLA Rajkumar Thukral

A video grab of S-I Gagandeep rescuing Irfan from the angry mob on May 22. A video grab of S-I Gagandeep rescuing Irfan from the angry mob on May 22.

While the Uttarakhand police recently rewarded Sub Inspector Gagandeep Singh of Uttarakhand’s Ramnagar police station for rescuing a Muslim youth from being assaulted by a mob comprising right-wing outfits in the premises of the Garjiya temple in Uttarakhand’s Ramnagar town, BJP MLA Rajkumar Thukral, warned that the right-wing outfits will fight the “destroyers of the Hindu culture”.

Members of right-wing outfits, comprising of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had spotted Irfan (23) with a 19-year-old Hindu girl near the temple and began thrashing him when SI Singh, who was posted in the temple premises, shielded Irfan from the angry mob. Singh had safely taken Irfan out of the temple premises, for which he received admiration from all around.

However, speaking to the media on Saturday, the BJP MLA objected to the presence of a Muslim youth in the temple premises. “It is time to teach a lesson to the people who want to destroy the atmosphere of Ramnagar. If (Ramnagar) police and the administration does not wake up then the Hindu Sena (army) will have to come out and fight the people who wish to destroy Hindu culture,” Thukral said.

“Why were they roaming (in the temple premises) with a Hindu girl? They tried to ignite the emotions of the Hindu community,” Thukral said about Irfan and his other Muslim friend who too was visiting Garjiya during the May 22 incident. “We will fight the ongoing plans of destroying Hindu culture, of forced religious conversions, and of strengthening the roots of love jihad,” Thukral added.

On Friday the Ramnagar police had filed an FIR against “unknown persons” for assaulting Irfan. Speaking to The Indian Express, Station House Office (SHO) of the Ramnagar police station, Vikram Rathod, said that the videos of the incident would help the police identify the culprits. However, on Sunday Rathod added, “No arrests have been made yet, since, we are yet to identify the culprits.”

