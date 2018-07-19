Right to Services Act repealed in Punjab

V P Singh Badnore (File) V P Singh Badnore (File)

With Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore finally giving his assent for repealing former SAD-BJP government’s Punjab Right to Services Act, 2011, the state government dissolved Right to Service Commission Wednesday by notifying Congress’ own Punjab Transparency and Accountability in Delivery of Public Services Act, 2018.

With the dissolution, all 11 members in the commission have been removed. Now, one member commission will be headed by a serving officer with greater focus on digital service delivery.

The RTS Act was former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal’s dream project of delivery of citizen services through Sewa Kendras set up under the legislation.

In its new avatar, the Act provides for only 500 out of 2100 Sewa Kendras. The rest would be put to use by the government as per the suggestions by Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh.

