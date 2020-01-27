Right To Public Spaces: In Goa, Republic Day celebrated by ‘reclaiming beach’

At the event on Vainguinim beach, on Sunday. (Express) At the event on Vainguinim beach, on Sunday. (Express)

THE sandwiches came out at sunset, and a dog ran to fetch a frisbee while a happy crowd munched on snacks. Everything at Dona Paula’s Vainguinim beach on Sunday was symbolic.

Goans descended on the beach on Sunday to celebrate a 2009 Supreme Court order in a case against “privatisation of the beach” by Cidade De Goa beach hotel — owned by Fomento Resorts and Hotels Limited.

The only pathway to access Vainguinim beach runs through the star hotel’s property.

The event also comes in the backdrop of another ongoing case in Bombay High Court at Goa where a notice of contempt has been sent to Parimal Rai, Chief Secretary, Goa Government and Environment Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel asking the state why the order to demolish constructions raised by Hotel Marriot on the Miramar beach front had not been executed. An area of the hotel was found to be in violation of a Coastal Regulation Zone notification issued in 1991 by the HC.

At Vainguinim beach, 55-year-old Caroline Colaco, a Mapusa resident, said,“It’s unfortunate when such private hotels stand and block our access. It’s obvious we will take any opportunity to reclaim our beachfront.”

Antonio Mascarenhas, a scientist, said the “act of coming to celebrate the judgment symbolises the people’s fight for their basic rights. Right of access to public assets is crucial and today, just walking and having a picnic here is important”. The case was fought over two decades. The Bombay HC had ordered Fomento to open access to the beach. The company challenged the order in the Supreme Court, which upheld the HC’s order. Minguel Martins and the Goa Foundation were petitioners, among others.

“It all started with a brochure (advertisement) in a London newspaper saying the beach is private,” said Claude Alvares, founding member of Goa Foundation.

During the course of the litigation, the petitioners traced the sale of land from the original inhabitants of Vaiguinim to owners of the hotel, with a separate acquisition by the government under the The Land Acquisition Act, 1894, for “sports and recreational activities” — which also became the hotel’s property later. All the permissions for construction were issued subject to the public not being “deprived of the beautiful beach”.

In the Supreme Court, Justices B N Agrawal and G S Singhvi had noted the public trust doctrine, which senior counsel Indira Jaising had invoked, stating that it “primarily rests on the principle that certain resources like air, sea, waters and the forests have such a great importance to the people as a whole that it would be wholly unjustified to make them a subject of private ownership.

