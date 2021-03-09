Right to Information Act: Amendments don’t affect citizen’s right to information, Centre to SC

Amendments made to Right to Information Act and the Rules thereunder in 2019 do not jeopardise the independence of Information Commission nor does it affect the citizen’s right to information, transparency and accountability, the Centre has told Supreme Court in response to a petition challenging the changes.

In a counter affidavit filed in reply to a plea by former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh, the Centre said “independence of the institutions is not jeopardized and is rather enhanced by the Impugned Amendments and Rules”.

Ramesh had challenged the RTI (Amendment) Act, 2019 and the Right to Information (Term of Office, Salaries, Allowances and Other Terms and Condition of Service of Chief Information Commissioner, Information Commissioner in the Central Information Commission, State Chief Information Commissioner, and State Information commissioner in the State Information Commission) Rules, 2019, as ultra vires the Constitution.

The Centre said that the before the Amendment Act, there were no specific provisions for the conditions of service of the Chief Information Commissioner, Information Commissioners, State Chief Information Commissioner and State Information Commissioners under the RTI Act and Rules and therefore, for these matters, the Election Commission (Conditions of Service of Election Commissioners) Act was referred to, which in turn referred to the Act and Rules Governing the Service Conditions of Supreme Court Judges.