Thursday, December 16, 2021
Right to be forgotten comes under right to privacy: Centre to Delhi High Court

However, the government said it does not have a "significant role" to play in the matter in which the petitioners have sought relief.

Written by Sofi Ahsan | New Delhi |
December 17, 2021 3:21:18 am
Delhi High Court, right to privacy, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology MeitY, Supreme Court, Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India News'MeitY neither plays a significant role nor its presence is required in the matter. The petitioner seeks removal of court order-related information available online.' (File)

THE CENTRE has told the Delhi High Court that the international legal concept of the right to be forgotten is evolving in India and it comes under the right to privacy which has been held to be a fundamental right by the Supreme Court.

In response to a petition filed by two international businessmen who have sought an order of right to be forgotten with the removal of the judgment and a news article related to their arrest in a conspiracy and forgery case of 2002, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said, “It is for the platforms to consider the requests of the petitioner and remove such judgments or orders. MeitY neither plays a significant role nor its presence is required in the matter. The petitioner seeks removal of court order-related information available online. This Hon’ble Court may directly issue directions if any to the concerned respondents other than UOI.”

