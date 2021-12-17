Right to be forgotten comes under right to privacy: Centre to Delhi High Court

THE CENTRE has told the Delhi High Court that the international legal concept of the right to be forgotten is evolving in India and it comes under the right to privacy which has been held to be a fundamental right by the Supreme Court.

However, the government said it does not have a “significant role” to play in the matter in which the petitioners have sought relief.

In response to a petition filed by two international businessmen who have sought an order of right to be forgotten with the removal of the judgment and a news article related to their arrest in a conspiracy and forgery case of 2002, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said, “It is for the platforms to consider the requests of the petitioner and remove such judgments or orders. MeitY neither plays a significant role nor its presence is required in the matter. The petitioner seeks removal of court order-related information available online. This Hon’ble Court may directly issue directions if any to the concerned respondents other than UOI.”