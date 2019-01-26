‘Right decision’: Akhilesh Yadav congratulates Rahul Gandhi on Priyanka’s appointment

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday hailed his Congress counterpart Rahul Gandhi’s decision to appoint Priyanka Gandhi as in-charge of party’s East Uttar Pradesh unit.

“Young people are being given chance, Samajwadi Party is happy. I would like to congratulate the Congress party and their president that they took the right decision,” the SP leader was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On Wednesday, Priyanka had announced her formal entry into politics after she was appointed as the general secretary of East UP.

Akhilesh’s remarks came at a time when the SP and BSP have decided to keep the Congress out of their alliance. Leaders of the alliance parties had earlier said that Priyanka’s entry into active politics will not help the grand old party make much impact on the prospects of their candidates. The development, they had maintained, can damage only the BJP.

Meanwhile, several other leaders of opposition parties, including SP and BSP, had welcomed Priyanka appointment. JD(U) national vice-president Prashant Kishor had tweeted, “One of the most awaited entries in Indian politics is finally here! While people may debate the timing, exact role and position, to me the real news is that she finally decided to take the plunge! Congratulations and best wishes…”

A BSP leader, on the condition of anonymity, had said that Priyanka’s appointment will increase the confidence of Congress workers, as they will find something new occurring in the party, but there will be “no impact” on the SP-BSP alliance.