Rift between parallel Jathedars: ‘Mand, Daduwal, Ajnala will no longer lead protests over Bargari’

Sarbat Khalsa-appointed parallel Jathedars — Dhian Singh Mand, Baljeet Singh Daduwal and Amrik Singh Ajnala — will not lead the struggle for Sikh panth on Behbal Kalan and Bargari incidents anymore, a five-member committee formed by parallel Akal Takht Jathedar Jagtar Singh Hawara decided on Sunday. Hawara is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in Delhi and Mand is the acting Akal Takht Jathedar in his place.

Mand, Daduwal and Ajnala had led the Bargari Morcha for over six months before ending it in December, 2018. After the Morcha wrapped up, Hawara had formed a five-member committee to decide the future roadmap to pursue panthic agenda. The letter issued by Hawara from jail on January 8 was silent on the future role of these three jathedars, but it had said that he was disappointed by the the Morcha being suddenly wrapped up.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Sunday, committee member Prof Baljinder Singh said,”Jathedar Jagtar Singh Hawara had appointed five-member committee which has decided that acting Jathedar Dhian Singh Mand, Jathedar Daduwal and Jathedar Ajnala will not lead the Sikh struggle related to Bargari and Behbal Kalan issues as they have serious differences among themselves and are not on talking terms and ended the Morcha without fulfilling panthik objectives, including release of Sikh prisoners and arrest of real culprits of Behbal Kalan and Bargari incidents.”

He further said that Hawara was of the opinion that the three had ended the Bargari Morcha without fulfilling the objectives which hurt the sentiments of the Sikh Sangat and the three should apologise to the Sikh Sangat.

The committee held a meeting at Jalandhar’s Gurudwara Nauvin Patshahi at Guru Tegh Bahadur Singh Nagar on Sunday. The meeting was attended by four member — Bhai Amar Singh Chahal, Narayan Singh Chaura, Prof Baljinder Singh and Master Santokh Singh (Ludhiana), while Bhai Jaspal Singh was

absent. According to Prof Singh, the committee has given an ultimatum to Punjab government to arrest the real culprits of Behbal Kalan firing and Bargari sacrilege by February 15. The future course of action will be decided after that, he said.

“We will continue with the struggle till the time the arrests of Badals and Ex-DGP SS Saini is not made….If Sajjan Kumar can be punished for 1984 riots now then the culprits of sacrilege can also be punished,” he said.

He added that in Sunday’s meeting several suggestions from the Sikh youth were considered regarding re-launching of the Sikh struggle.