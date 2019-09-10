Rifles go ‘missing’ from armoured regiment in Rajasthan

Two rifles have gone ‘missing’ from an army unit stationed in Suratgarh military station in Rajasthan Monday night leading to the defence authorities ordering an investigation into the lapse.

As per information available, two rifles which were issued to two sentries on night duty in an armoured regiment have gone missing late Monday night and have not been traced till now. Sources say the two sentries claim that they had gone to sleep after finishing their duty with their rifles beside them but they woke up to find them missing.

Senior officials at Army headquarters have confirmed that the weapons have indeed gone missing. “An investigation has been launched,” a senior officer said. Army officers conversant with such incidents say that it has often been observed that such ‘mischief’ is done in order to apportion blame on someone in the unit and to ensure that they get punished.

Sources say that the same armoured regiment had earlier been at the centre of controversy when 87 identity cards of jawans had gone missing from the regimental headquarters. The incident took place in 2007. It is learnt that the then Commandant of the regiment had faced disciplinary proceedings for the lapse.