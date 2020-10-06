Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik’s judicial custody in drugs case extended till Oct 20

Actress Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in August. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

The judicial custody of Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty her brother Showik in an alleged drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was extended till October 20 by a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act court (NDPS) in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Rhea’s custody was last extended on September 23 and was to end today. With the NCB opposing her release on bail citing reasons, including ongoing investigation, Chakraborty’s judicial custody will get extended every two weeks till she is granted bail.

Rhea and Showik were arrested by NCB after WhatsApp chats regarding the alleged use of drugs surfaced during the investigation into Rajput’s death. Rhea was arrested after being interrogated by an NCB team for three consecutive days in September and has been lodged in Byculla Jail since September 9.

Last week, in her bail plea Rhea had said that according to prima facie allegations, she had bought drugs for her boyfriend Rajput, who is alleged to have died by suicide on June 14 at his Bandra residence. She said this did not amount to being part of a nexus to invoke Section 27A of the NDPS Act, which pertains to financing illicit traffic and is a non-bailable offence. The special court, while rejecting bail to Chakraborty, Showik and four others, had said under the section no particular quantity of drug is required to prove the offence.

They then moved the Bombay High Court to seek bail. The HC has reserved its order on their pleas.

On September 11, the bail pleas of Chakraborty, Showik, and others in the case were rejected by the special court which noted that there was no “reasonable ground” at present for not connecting the accused with the crime.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is separately probing a case against Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajut on June 14.

