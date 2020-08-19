Rhea Chakraborty has no stature to comment on CM Nitish Kumar: Bihar DGP

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey speaking to media after the Supreme Court judgment on Wednesday. (Source: ANI)

Soon after the Supreme Court order directing the CBI to take over the investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said actor Rhea Chakraborty, who is an accused in the case, does not have the stature to comment on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

“Bihar ke mukhyamantri pe comment karne ki aukaat Rhea Chakraborty ki nahi hai,” Prasad was seen saying in a video shared by news agency ANI.

“What Bihar Police was doing was legally and constitutionally right. If there is a hope today for Sushant to get justice, it is because of Bihar CM’s support,” he added.

The Supreme Court today ordered that the CBI will take over the investigations into the death case of Rajput. The court also asked the Maharashtra Police to assist the probe and handover all the evidence collected in the case so far to the investigating agency. The top court also upheld the FIR registered in Patna by Sushant’s father K K Singh. Sushant died by suicide on June 14.

In her statement before the top court requesting the transfer of FIR filed in Patna to Mumbai, Chakraborty had claimed that the Bihar police had no jurisdiction in the case. “The very foundation of the federal structure is at stake by the present actions of Bihar govt,” her statement read.

She had also said that the case is being given a political spin due to the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar.

